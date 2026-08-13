NCERT has 1596 vacancies, 933 posts in CBSE: Parliament Panel

New Delhi:

Over half of the sanctioned posts at NCERT are vacant, while in CBSE, 44 per cent of the positions are vacant, a parliamentary committee has said. The Tenth Report of the Committee on Estimates (2026-27) on 'Budget and Policy Aspects for Providing Affordable and Quality Education in the Country including Review of Central Board of Secondary Education' flagged staff shortages at the two key school education bodies. The committee also expressed concern of a large number of vacancies in NCERT as it played a key role in shaping the educational policies in India, including the National Educational Policy 2020.

The committee noted that as on October 2025, the actual strength was 1,248 in NCERT against the sanctioned strength of 2,844 posts leaving vacancies of 1,596 posts. Out of the vacant posts, 145 vacancies were in academic, 131 in school teaching, ministerial - 916 posts, ancillary - 404 posts, as reported by news agency PTI.

The Committee are of the view that having so many posts vacant in an apex education body - NCERT deserve urgent attention of the Ministry and sincere effort should be made for filling up of various vacancies.

The committee also expressed concern over staff vacancies in another apex education body - Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). A total of 933 posts (44 per cent) out of 2,117 approved positions are vacant. Out of 933 vacancies, the major shortage is seen in Group 'C' support staff, with 595 vacant positions. The committee also flagged concern as CBSE currently relying on temporary, contractual staff to handle its daily work.

The committee further noted that such shortage of permanent staff may put the safety, quality, and smooth running of major national board exams at serious risk. The panel strongly recommended that the CBSE "should stop relying on temporary contractual workers for sensitive exam works" and take necessary measures to fill all vacant positions through fast-track recruitment in a time-bound manner. It also noted that the CBSE is a self-funded autonomous body and does not receive any grant-in-aid from the ministry.

It said the number of schools affiliated with CBSE has increased from 3,787 in 1992-93 to 31,234 in 2024-25 (as on October 8, 2025).

The committee also noted CBSE's expansion as it is now being managed through 25 regional offices and five sub-regional offices to cater to requirements of a growing number of students.

"By 2025, student numbers rose to over 1.70 million in Class XII and over 2.38 million in Class X," it said, PTI reported.

-With PTI Inputs

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