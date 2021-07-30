CBSE class 12 result 2021 DECLARED! Pass percentage at 99.37%

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CBSE Class 12 result declared.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the class 12 result 2021 today. Candidates who were expecting their result can check the same at the official website of CBSE, i.e., cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. After a long wait, the CBSE Class 12 result 2021 was finally declared by the board.

The CBSE Board class 10, 12 exams were cancelled this year keeping the Covid-19 pandemic in consideration.

CBSE 12 Result 2021: Pass percentage

A total of 1304561 candidates appeared for the exam and 291135 passed the exam making a pass percentage of 99.37 per cent. 5.37 per cent of candidates scored more than 95 per cent this year. This year girls outpassed boys by 0.54 per cent with a 99.67 per cent pass percentage and boys stood at 99.13 per cent.

CBSE 10th result 2021: How to check via website

Visit the websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in Click on 'CBSE Class 12' result link Enter log-in credentials- registration number, roll number Class 10 result 2021 will appear on the screen Download, take a printout for further reference.

CBSE Class 12 result 2021: Other ways to check

Apart from the official website, students can also use IVRS service and call on a landline number to check their results or can download from Digilocker also.

ALSO READ| CBSE Class 12 results to be announced today

Latest Education News