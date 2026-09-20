Telangana: 50-year-old neurosurgeon charred to death as car catches fire after colliding with divider

A horrendous incident has been reported in Telangana where a 50-year-old doctor was charred to death after his vehicle collided with a divider and caught fire, officials said on Sunday. The incident happened around 7.15 am in the Suryapet district of the state.

According to officials, the accident occurred near the Pillalamarri flyover on the Hyderabad-Khammam highway, also known as the National Highway (NH) 365BB. The deceased was identified as Dr Jagadeesh, who was a neurosurgeon at the Mamata Hospital in Khammam.

Dr Jagadeesh, who was a native of Wyra, was heading alone to Khammam from Hyderabad when the accident occurred. However, his vehicle collided with a divided and got engulfed in flames immediately.

Photos and videos have also gone viral on social media, showing the accident.

"Later, a charred body was found on the driver’s seat. Based on information from a nearby toll gate and the vehicle’s temporary registration number, the deceased was identified as K Jagadish, a neurosurgeon working at a hospital in Khammam district," news agency PTI quoted an official as saying.

The locals rushed to the spot, and fire officials and the police were immediately informed. Upon receiving the information, one fire tender was rushed to the spot and the car was completely gutted, officials said.

His body has been sent to the Suryapet Government General Hospital for post-mortem and the police have registered a first information report (FIR). Further details will be revealed following an investigation. Forensic teams have also collected the evidence from the accident site.

A similar incident was reported nearly a week in Delhi when a car caught fire at the Azadpur Chowk; however, the traffic police personnel's quick response helped in saving the lives of the occupants.

According to officials, the car travelling from Shalimar Bagh towards Azadpur when it suddenly caught fire. The driver, identified as 26-year-old Harsh Jain, and other occupants were rescued and no casualty was reported.

"The personnel also helped ensure the safe evacuation of those inside the vehicle, preventing a potentially serious tragedy," a senior police officer said, as cited by PTI.

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