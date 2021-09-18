CBSE CTET 2021: Exam dates released, details here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI CBSE has announced the date to conduct the CTET exam 2021.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is going to conduct the 15th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) from December 16, 2021, to January 1, 2022, in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Candidates can visit the official website of CTET -- ctet.nic.in for more information.

The online application process started on September 9 and the last date for submitting an online application is October 19 up to 11:59. The last date to pay fees is October 10 till 3:59 pm.

Aspiring are advised to download the information bulletin from the official website and read the same carefully before applying. The aspiring candidates have to apply online only through the CTET website i.e. ctet.nic.in. The CTET examination will be held in 20 languages throughout the country.

CBSE CTET 2021: How to apply

Visit the CBSE official website “ctet.nic.in”. Click on the Apply online session. Enter the required credentials. Pay fee and submit. download the PDF and take a print out for future reference.

