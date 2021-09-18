KEAM Result 2021 declared for engineering exam: How to check here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE KEAM Result 2021 for engineering courses has been declared today.

KEAM Result 2021: Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical, KEAM Result 2021 has been released on Saturday (September 18) by the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations only for the engineering entrance examination. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their scorecards from the official website of CEE, Kerala - cee.kerala.gov.in.

The KEAM Result 2021 for the architecture and medical stream is expected to release by September 30. The final result is completely based on answer keys and the objections raised by the candidates. As many as 99,000 candidates appeared for the Kerala state engineering entrance exam this year.

KEAM Result 2021: How to download

Visit the official website of Commissioner of Entrance Examinations, Kerala - cee.kerala.gov.in Select ‘ KEAM 2021 - Candidate Portal’ from the present active links available on the home page Alternatively, click on the direct link here - KEAM Result 2021 Enter the application number, password, and access code to log in from the redirected window Click on LOGIN and check the result and download scorecard Take a print of the KEAM 2021 score for any future reference.

