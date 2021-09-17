CBSE Class 10, 12 Exams 2022: Schools to upload list of candidates by September 30

Follow us on Schools need to submit list of candidates by September 30

CBSE Class 10, 12 Exams 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday released an official notification asking schools to submit list of candidates appearing for classes 10 and 12 board exams 2022. Schools will begin the data collection from September 17, and have to submit the list of candidates (LOC) by September 30. The list can be submitted through the e-pariksha link, available on the website- cbse.gov.in.

The application fee per candidate for five subjects is Rs 1,500. Schools can submit the application forms between October 1 and 9 with a late fee of Rs 2000 per candidate. Schools abroad will have to pay Rs 10,000 per candidate for five subjects, and Rs 2000 will be charged for additional/ optional subjects per candidate. For reserved category candidates, the application fee is Rs 1,200 for five subjects.

From this year, the board exam will be held in two semesters. The term-1 exams will be conducted in November- December this year. The paper will have multiple choice (MCQ) questions, while the term- II will have questions in both objective and descriptive format. The CBSE exam will be of two hours.

For details, please visit the website- cbse.gov.in.

