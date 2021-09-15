Bihar JEE Main 2021 topper credits sister's role behind success, NCERT books for preparation

Follow us on Meet Bihar JEE Main 2021 topper Vaibhav Vishal

JEE Main Session 4 Result 2021: Following the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2021 session 4 result, when toppers are crediting their success to self-study, coaching institute, online tutorials, Bihar topper Vaibhav Vishal attributed the success to his elder sister, who played the role of a teacher and mentor to guide him to come out with fying colours in the engineering entrance. According to Vaibhav, "Whether physically, or over the phone, my sister was always there to clear my doubts and helped me to solve difficult puzzles. She guided me as a teacher, and helped me at every part - whether preparation or boosting mental strength." Vaibhav's sister Kanchan Kumari is a second-year engineering student.

Vaibhav skipped session 4, as he already secured 100 percentile in the April session. "I got around 98 percentile in February and March session. The multiple attempts provided by National Testing Agency (NTA) actually helped to understand my mistakes in other sessions, and to better my performances," he said.

For the preparation, Vaibhav followed his coaching institute- FIITJEE's study materials thoroughly, besides NCERT. "NCERT and FIITJEE materials are sufficient for the preparation. I studied six to seven hours daily, revise last year's papers thoroughly and attempt mock test," preparation strategy, as shared by Vaibhav. A month before JEE Main, Vaibhav tried to attempt at least one mock test per day.

Vaibhav is now focusing on JEE Advanced scheduled on October 3. For JEE Advanced, his preparation strategy remains the same, as according to him, "I am preparing for both the exams simultaneously, after JEE Main, I put more focus on JEE Advanced, but the preparation strategy remains same- Coaching study materials, NCERT books, previous year papers and mock test." With just weeks left for the JEE Advanced, Vaibhav is now practicing last year papers every day, and mock tests at least four days in a week.

Vaibhav is keen to pursue Computer Science from IIT Bombay and is preparing hard to fulfill his dream. "JEE Advanced is one of the toughest entrance exams, and way different from JEE Main. The exam tests concept, so I am revising the class 11 and 12 chapters thoroughly and in detail, apart from tuition materials," he said.

Vaibhav once set his mind to be an administrative officer cracking UPSC exam, but gradually the preparations for JEE attracts him towards science subjects. "Its too early to say, but either I will make a career in engineering or pursue my career ahead with Physics," he said.

Along with his sister, Vaibhav also acknowledges his parents' role behind the success. "I never experienced any pressure from my parents. They are always supportive and motivate me at every moment of my life." His dad Prabhakar Kumar is a Development Officer, LIC and his mother Madhuri Mishra is a homemaker.

A total of 18 candidates have secured the top rank in the JEE Main 2021. The session 4 result is available now online, candidates can download the scorecard on the website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

READ MORE | Delhi JEE Main 2021 topper shares success strategy, wants to pursue Computer Science from IIT Delhi

ALSO READ | JEE Main 2021 toppers Pravar Kataria, Anmol Archiwal give advice for the upcoming session

Latest Education News