NTA JEE Main 2021 session 4 LIVE UPDATE: Engineering entrance exam result likely to be out by 10 pm

National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main Exam 2021 result on Tuesday (September 14) by 10 pm. Once released, candidates will be able to check the result on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The preliminary answer key was earlier released on September 6. A total of 7.32 lakh candidates appeared in session 4 which was conducted on August 26, 27, 31, September 1, and 2. As per the analysis, JEE Main paper was moderately difficult, with Maths appeared to be tough and lengthy in all the sessions, Physics and Chemistry reviewed as easy.

