'JEE Main Result 2021 declaration delay not due to CBI investigation', DG NTA confirms result date

NTA JEE Main Result 2021: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2021) session 4 result will be announced this week. DG NTA Vineet Joshi told IndiaTV that the delay in JEE Main result declaration has nothing to do with the ongoing CBI investigation in the alleged cheating scandal. According to DG NTA," The result has been delayed as staff preparing it fell sick. The result will be announced this week. Students are advised to check the official website only for updates on results."

Regarding candidates' confusion on JEE Main final answer key released, DG NTA confirmed, "The JEE Main answer key link on the NTA official website is not the final answer key. The final answer key will be released before JEE Main result."

Once JEE Main result is released, candidates can check the result on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

NTA JEE Main result 2021: How to check

Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in Click on the link that reads 'JEE Main 2021 Result' Enter your application number and other required details Your JEE Main 2021 Result will be displayed on the screen Download the result and take a print of the same for future reference.

The preliminary answer key was earlier released on September 6. A total of 7.32 lakh candidates appeared in session 4 which was conducted on August 26, 27, 31, September 1, and 2. As per the analysis, JEE Main paper was moderately difficult, with Maths appeared to be tough and lengthy in all the sessions, Physics and Chemistry reviewed as easy.

