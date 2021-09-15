Delhi JEE Main 2021 topper shares success strategy, wants to pursue Computer Science from IIT Delhi

Follow us on Meet JEE Main 2021 topper from Delhi Ruchir Bansal

JEE Main Result 2021: Among 18 toppers in Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2021, Delhi has two AIR 1- Ruchir Bansal and Kavya Chopra. Though Ruchir did not appear in the last session (session 4), but he secured 100 percentile in the April session, 99.96 percentile in February session and 99.91 percentile in the March session. The success, according to Ruchir is due to methodological exam strategy and consistency in preparation.

"I followed NCERT, NCERT exemplar materials thoroughly, besides tuition modules. Besides the daily study of six to seven hours, I tried to practice previous year papers and attempting mock tests. The study schedule will continue till October 2, day before JEE Advanced," Ruchir said.

Ruchir said that his preparation for JEE Advanced helped him to crack the JEE Main. "There was no separate preparation strategy for JEE Main, and I did not refer to books, other online resources. My teachers in Vidyamandir Classes (VMC) always suggested to prepare methodologically, and the tutorial materials are enough for the entrance exam preparations," he said.

The Covid-19 pandemic phase was quite stressful for Ruchir, as the deferment of engineering entrance dates put uncertainty in the preparation. "Though pandemic puts an uncertainty, but it did not hamper the preparation at all. It was actually quite beneficial as time spent on travel and outdoor activities applied for exam preparation. I followed online classes by VMC, and continued with daily routine during the pandemic time," Ruchir said.

Ruchir also credited the role played by his elder brother Rajas Bansal, as according to him, "His brother played the role of a home tutor, who helped to clear his doubts and provided tricks to shine in the entrance." Rajas is a Computer Science graduate from IIT Delhi.

Ruchir also aims to pursue Computer Science from IIT Delhi. "The institute has a good faculty, and provide research scopes, and also its a home centre," he said. Being 18-year-old, he has not set his future plannings but has research in minds. "My initial focus is to get a good rank in JEE Advanced, so that I can pursue Computer Science from IIT Delhi. I am an environment lover and have plans to do research in this field. Whether research or job, will think later," said Ruchir.

Ruchir's father Sanjay Bansal is an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, and mother Sonal Bansal is a home maker. "My parents always motivated me in my career path, and never put pressure. A constant support from parents helped me to achieve success," he said.

A total of 18 candidates have secured the top rank in the JEE Main 2021. The first rank holders are- Gaurab Das (Karnataka), Vaibhav Vishal (Bihar), Duggineni Venkata Paneesh (Andhra Pradesh), Siddhant Mukherjee, Anshul Verma and Mridul Agarwal (Rajasthan), Ruchir Bansal and Kavya Chopra (Delhi), Amaiya Singhal, and Pal Agarwal (Uttar Pradesh), Komma Sharanya and Joysula Venkata Aditya (Telangana), Pasala Veera Siva, Karnam Lokesh, and Kanchanapalli Rahul Naidu, (Andhra Pradesh), Pulkit Goyal (Punjab) and Guramrit Singh (Chandigarh). The session 4 result was announced on September 15, the candidates can download the scorecard on the website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

