JEE Main Result 2021 when? Here's what Education Ministry says

Follow us on Check release date and time of JEE Main Result 2021

NTA JEE Main Result 2021: There are reports that Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2021) session 4 result will be announced by Wednesday (September 15). However, the Education Ministry has confirm any result date. Secretary Amit Khare told IndiaTV, "NTA will issue a statement on JEE Main result declaration soon."

DG NTA Vineet Joshi had earlier said that the JEE Main result will be announced this week. He rejected claims that the delay in JEE Main result declaration is due to the ongoing CBI investigation in the alleged cheating scandal. According to DG NTA," The result has been delayed as staff preparing it fell sick. The result will be announced this week. Students are advised to check the official website only for updates on results."

NTA DG also informed candidates that JEE Main final answer key has not been released. "The JEE Main answer key link on the NTA official website is not the final answer key. The final answer key will be released before JEE Main result," he said.

Once JEE Main result is released, candidates can check the result on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

NTA JEE Main result 2021: How to check

Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in Click on the link that reads 'JEE Main 2021 Result' Enter your application number and other required details Your JEE Main 2021 Result will be displayed on the screen Download the result and take a print of the same for future reference.

Meanwhile, the JEE Advanced registration process which was scheduled to commence on Monday (September 13) has been delayed. "Please keep visiting for the updates," it mentioned. The candidates can apply for IIT entrance on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in. JEE Advanced is scheduled to be held on October 3.

READ MORE | List of top engineering colleges as per NIRF Ranking 2021

Latest Education News