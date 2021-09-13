JEE Advanced 2021 Registration postponed? Important details here

Follow us on JEE Advanced is scheduled to be held on October 3

IIT-Kharagpur JEE Advanced 2021 registration: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Kharagpur) is scheduled to commence the registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 on Monday (September 13), but the application process link is yet to be activated on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in. "Please keep visiting for the updates," it notified.

The postponement can be due to delay in the declaration of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2021) session 4 result. DG NTA Vineet Joshi told IndiaTV that the delay in JEE Main result declaration has nothing to do with the ongoing CBI investigation in the alleged cheating scandal. According to DG NTA, "The result has been delayed as staff preparing it fell sick. The result will be announced this week. Students are advised to check the official website only for updates on results."

JEE Advanced 2021: Steps to apply

Visit the official website- jeeadv.ac.in Click on JEE Advanced 2021 Registration Process Link Submit required details, upload documents Pay application fees, and click on submit Download JEE Advanced application process, take a printout for further reference.

JEE Advanced 2021: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: The candidates need to possess a class 12 pass certificate in physics, chemistry and maths. They also need to qualify JEE Main. The candidates can attempt JEE Advanced for a maximum of two consecutive terms.

Age Limit: The candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 1966. The reserved category candidates will get age relaxation, as prescribed.

Paper pattern: JEE Advanced exam consists of two papers. the total duration of the JEE Advance exam is three hours for both papers. For candidates appearing for the examination, it is compulsory for them to appear in both examinations. Candidates cannot attend the examination more than two times a year.

JEE Advanced is conducted to give admissions to top engineering institutes- Indian Institute of Technologies (IITs). For details on JEE Advanced, please visit the website - jeeadv.ac.in.

