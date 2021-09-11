Prior to JEE Main session 4 result, check top engineering colleges as per NIRF Ranking 2021 except IITs

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Check here a list of the top 10 engineering colleges as per NIRF Ranking 2021 in India.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the JEE Main final session results in 2021 anytime soon now. Followed by the JEE Advance 2021, students will get college allotments for admission to various premium engineering colleges in India on the basis of their rank and scores.

The application process for the IIT-Kharagpur JEE Advanced 2021 will begin on Saturday (September 11). As per the schedule, the application window for JEE Advanced registration will be opened from September 11 to 16.

NIRF Rank 2021: Top IITs

According to the ranking list of colleges released by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), the top 8 ranks for engineering colleges have been secured by IITs including – Madras, Delhi, Bombay, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Roorkee, Guwahati, and Hyderabad.

NIRF Rank 2021: Top Engineering colleges other than IITs

Rank 9: NIT Tiruchirapalli Rank 12:Vellore Institute of Technology Rank 15: Institute of Chemical Technology Rank 16: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Rank 17: Jadavpur University Rank 18: Anna University Rank 20: National Institute of Technology Rourkela Rank 23: National Institute of Technology Warangal Rank 23: Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology Rank 25: National Institute of Technology Calicut.

READ| NEET question paper leaked? NTA responds

ALSO READ| JEE Advanced 2021 registration process begins tomorrow: Check application process details, eligibility

Latest Education News