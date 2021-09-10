NEET question paper leaked? NTA responds

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday dismissed rumours of a question paper leak in medical entrance exam NEET. The response came after viral social media posts claimed leak ahead of the conduction of NEET (PG) on September 11 and NEET (UG) on September 12.

India TV Digital reached out to the testing agency putting forth queries regarding an alleged leak of the medical entrance’s question paper.

“It’s fake. Students are advised not to believe such news,” NTA Director General Vineet Joshi told India TV Digital.

The testing agency’s reassurance comes as a breather for students who were thrown into panic and questioned if the posts in circulation were authentic.

