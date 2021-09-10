Friday, September 10, 2021
     
  NEET question paper leaked? NTA responds

The response came after viral social media posts claimed leak ahead of the conduction of NEET (PG) on September 11 and NEET (UG) on September 12.

Nidhi Taneja Nidhi Taneja @nidhitanejaa
New Delhi Published on: September 10, 2021 20:08 IST
Representational image.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday dismissed rumours of a question paper leak in medical entrance exam NEET. The response came after viral social media posts claimed leak ahead of the conduction of NEET (PG) on September 11 and NEET (UG) on September 12.

India TV Digital reached out to the testing agency putting forth queries regarding an alleged leak of the medical entrance’s question paper.

“It’s fake. Students are advised not to believe such news,” NTA Director General Vineet Joshi told India TV Digital.

The testing agency’s reassurance comes as a breather for students who were thrown into panic and questioned if the posts in circulation were authentic.

