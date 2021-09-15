Uttar Pradesh JEE Main topper Pal Agarwal wants to be an astronaut, to join ISRO

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Uttar Pradesh JEE Main 2021 topper Pal Agrawal wants to become and astronaut.

JEE Main Result 2021: Like female astronauts Kalpana Chawla, Sunita Williams, the Ghaziabad girl, Pal Agarwal wants to be an astronaut, but she will serve the motherland by joining the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), and not the American space organisation- National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). "I am quite inspired by the role played by the female astronauts- Kalpana Chawla, Sunita Williams, and having a dream to fly high, I will be an Indian female astronaut in the future," Pal said.

Pal secured 100 percentile in the April session, and 99.988 percentile in the February session. "I maintain a consistency in preparation that helped me to get success. I studied 7 to 8 hours a day regularly, follow FIITJEE materials, revise last year's papers thoroughly and attempt every mock test," she said. Apart from the FIITJEE materials, Pal followed Physics books by HC Verma, IE IRODOV, Maths- R. K. Bansal, and NCERT materials for Chemistry.

For JEE Advanced, the preparation strategy remains the same for Pal. But, she is now revising chapter-wise to clear concepts, and to get detailed knowledge on important sections, which is required to solve the JEE Advanced paper. "Just two weeks left, I am revising the last year papers thoroughly, and try to attempt more mock tests to get accustomed to JEE Advanced paper," said Pal.

The Covid-19 time was indeed stressful, but according to Pal, "The preparation was not hampered, and it actually helps to put more focus on the engineering exam preparation. The pandemic time is actually beneficial for me," she said.

Pal has already got into the IISc Bangalore BSc Physics programme through Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) entrance, but for the desire to get into IIT, she is appearing for JEE Advanced. "I want to pursue Engineering Physics from IIT Bombay," the 17-year-old said.

Pal's father Vishal Agarwal is a businessman, and Rakhi Agarwal is a clinical psychologist. "Being a psychologist by profession, my mother helps me at every point to get rid of exam stress, and boost my mental strength. Parents are truly supportive, and always encouraged me to shine."

As Gaziabad's Pal Agarwal tops from Uttar Pradesh, Noida's Tejas Anand became the city topper in JEE Main scoring 99.997 percentile.

JEE Main session 4 exam was conducted on August 26, 27, and 31 and September 1 and 2. The result for the same was released on September 15. This year a total of 18 candidates have bagged the top rank in JEE Main exam. More Than 2.5 Lakh Students appeared in all four sessions of the JEE main exams conducted this year.

