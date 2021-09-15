Maharashtra JEE Main 2021 topper Atharva shares preparation strategy, tips to counter stress

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Maharashtra JEE Main 2021 topper Atharva Abhijit Tambat shares his journey of JEE Main preparation.

JEE Main 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2021 session 4 result has been declared on Wednesday (September 15). The top rank for JEE Main 2021 has been shared by 18 candidates this year. Among the 18 toppers, Atharva Abhijit Tambat secures All India Rank (AIR) one in Maharashtra.

Atharva started his formal preparation in class 11. He joined the coaching institute FITJEE coaching classes for his preparations. When asked about his preparation process, Atharva said, "I liked to study on my own as it is easier for me to concentrate more. Although, sometimes it is important to discuss with friends too."

"Taking as many mock tests as possible has to help me get used to the speed and understand what questions to attempt and what question to leave," added the Maharashtra topper.

Atharva said the lockdown has actually brought the gift of time. "Now that coaching classes have shifted to online mode, we can actually utilise the time that was earlier consumed in travelling, etc." According to Atharv, he found Chemistry a bit difficult as it involved memorising a lot.

Many times aspirants lack the understanding to be able to deal with stress and pressure created prior to exams, in those times it is very important that they have the support of their families.

When asked about the role of his family in helping him this whole time, he said, " My parents were a huge help to me. My father (Abhijit Tambat) used to pick me up from the coaching whenever he could so that I can save the travelling time. Whenever I could not perform my best, they reassured me that there will be more opportunities for me. I could always talk to them."

JEE is one of the toughest exams in India and its preparation requires a lot of hard work and focus. With hard work, it is also important for the aspirants to relax to rejuvenate. Atharva said he liked to watch random youtube videos and play table tennis during lockdown at home.

Lastly, he advises the aspirants who are appearing for the JEE exam coming year, "It is important that you are able to perform your best during the examination because ultimately that is all that matters. Taking as many mock tests as possible plays an important role."

"Practicing mock tests will get you used to the examination environment and help you garner speed as well." He also added that "it is okay if you can't perform the best sometimes, do not give up. If you lacked today, you will be able to perform the best tomorrow."

