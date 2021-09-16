JEE Advanced 2021 registration schedule revised, important details here

Follow us on JEE Advanced is scheduled to be held on October 3

JEE Advanced 2021: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 registration time has been revised. The last date to apply for JEE Advanced is September 20 till 23:59 pm, while candidates can pay their application fees till September 21 (8 pm). Earlier, the application process and application fee window was scheduled to close at 5 pm. Interested candidates can apply on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced is scheduled to be held on October 3. The admit card will be available to download from September-end.

JEE Advanced 2021: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: The candidates need to possess a class 12 pass certificate in physics, chemistry, and maths. They also need to qualify for JEE Main. The candidates can attempt JEE Advanced for a maximum of two consecutive terms.

Age Limit: The candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 1966. The reserved category candidates will get age relaxation, as prescribed.

Paper pattern: JEE Advanced exam consists of two papers. the total duration of the JEE Advance exam is three hours for both papers. For candidates appearing for the examination, it is compulsory for them to appear in both examinations. Candidates cannot attend the examination more than two times a year.

JEE Advanced 2021: Steps to apply

Visit the official website- jeeadv.ac.in Click on JEE Advanced 2021 Registration Process Link Submit required details, upload documents Pay application fees, and click on submit Download JEE Advanced application process, take a printout for further reference.

JEE Advanced is conducted to give admissions to top engineering institutes- the Indian Institute of Technologies (IITs). For details on JEE Advanced, please visit the website - jeeadv.ac.in.

