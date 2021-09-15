JEE Advanced 2021 registration begins today: Check application process details, paper pattern, eligibility

Follow us on JEE Advanced 2021 application process will be closed on September 20

JEE Advanced 2021: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Kharagpur) will commence the registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 on Wednesday (September 15). As per the official website, the application process for JEE Advanced will commence today evening, the candidates can apply on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in till September 20 (5 pm). The candidates can pay the application fees till September 21.

The application process was earlier scheduled to commence on September 13, but it was deferred due to delay in declaration of JEE Main result. The JEE Main result was announced on Wednesday (September 15), candidates can check on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Advanced is scheduled to be held on October 3. The admit card will be available to download from September-end.

JEE Advanced 2021: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: The candidates need to possess a class 12 pass certificate in physics, chemistry and maths. They also need to qualify JEE Main. The candidates can attempt JEE Advanced for a maximum of two consecutive terms.

Age Limit: The candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 1966. The reserved category candidates will get age relaxation, as prescribed.

Paper pattern: JEE Advanced exam consists of two papers. the total duration of the JEE Advance exam is three hours for both papers. For candidates appearing for the examination, it is compulsory for them to appear in both examinations. Candidates cannot attend the examination more than two times a year.

JEE Advanced 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website- jeeadv.ac.in Click on JEE Advanced 2021 Registration Process Link Submit required details, upload documents Pay application fees, and click on submit Download JEE Advanced application process, take a printout for further reference.

JEE Advanced is conducted to give admissions to top engineering institutes- Indian Institute of Technologies (IITs). For details on JEE Advanced, please visit the website - jeeadv.ac.in.

READ MORE | Delhi JEE Main 2021 topper shares success strategy, wants to pursue Computer Science from IIT Delhi

ALSO READ | JEE Main 2021 toppers Pravar Kataria, Anmol Archiwal give advice for upcoming session

Latest Education News