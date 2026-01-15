India to begin evacuation of citizens stuck in Iran from tomorrow amid widespread protests The Ministry of External Affairs will facilitate the return of Indians from Iran, and the first evacuating flight is expected to depart from tomorrow.

New Delhi:

The central government is reportedly preparing to evacuate stranded Indian nationals from Iran amid rising safety concerns linked to ongoing unrest in the country. Sources said the first batch of evacuees is likely to be flown out by tomorrow.

"In view of the evolving situation in Iran, MEA is making preparations to facilitate the return of Indian nationals who wish to travel back to India," sources said.

Those included in the initial group have been asked to be ready by 8 am. Preparations for the evacuation are underway, and students have been advised to keep their documents in order. Officials are also preparing a passenger manifest, while required clearances are being obtained from the relevant authorities in both India and Iran.

Iran protests

Concerns are mounting over the safety and well-being of Indian students amid continuing unrest in Iran. Protests broke out late last month after the Iranian currency, the rial, fell to record lows. What began as demonstrations over economic issues has since spread to all 31 provinces, evolving into calls for political change.

Rights groups claim at least 3,428 people have been killed in a nationwide crackdown on the protests, with the situation worsening sharply in recent days.

Estimates suggest more than 10,000 Indians, including students, are currently living in Iran. On Wednesday, India advised all its nationals in the country to leave using available means and to avoid travel to Iran.

India issues advisory to leave Iran

On Wednesday, the Indian Embassy in Iran issued an advisory for its citizens, asking to them to leave the country due to the volatile situation. It also issued helpline numbers.

The embassy advised all Indian citizens and Persons of Indian Origin in Iran to remain cautious. They have been urged to avoid areas where protests or demonstrations are underway and to closely monitor local news for updates.

The embassy has released emergency contact details for immediate assistance: Mobile numbers: +989128109115, +989128109109, +989128109102, +989932179359

Email: cons.tehran@mea.gov.in

Also read: Iran shuts airspace for hours amid protest crackdown fears and possible US military response