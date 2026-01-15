MI-W vs UP-W WPL Match Score Live: Harmanpreet Kaur departs for 16, Mumbai are 3 down MI vs UP WPL 2026 Live Cricket Score: UP Warriorz seek their first WPL 2026 win against in-form Mumbai Indians. UP struggled with middle-order and bowling consistency, while MI, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, aim to extend their winning momentum after two victories from three games.

Navi Mumbai:

UP Warriorz continue to struggle in the WPL 2026 as they prepare to face Mumbai Indians tonight, still seeking their first win. After three matches, the team has shown glimpses of promise but has lacked the consistency needed to convert strong positions into victories. A faltering middle order and an inconsistent bowling attack have left Warriorz trailing in the early stages of the tournament.

Mumbai Indians arrive in better form, having won two of their three games. Harmanpreet Kaur has anchored MI’s batting with successive half-centuries. After opening with a loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, MI defeated Delhi Capitals and chased 190-plus against Gujarat Giants.

For UP Warriorz, Meg Lanning and Phoebe Litchfield carry much of the responsibility, while contributions from Kiran Navgire, Harleen Deol, and Shweta Sehrawat remain crucial.