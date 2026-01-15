Pollution Ka Solution Conclave: 'Committed to tackling Delhi’s toxic air issue,' says CM Rekha Gupta Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta rebuked the previous government for pollution in Delhi.

New Delhi:

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta criticised the previous government for failing to address pollution in the national capital. She emphasised that, as CM, she understands the severity of the situation and is fully committed to tackling Delhi’s toxic air problem.

Speaking at India TV’s Pollution Ka Solution Conclave, CM Gupta pointed out that the previous administration did nothing to mitigate dust pollution. She highlighted that her government has proactively undertaken phased road construction projects aimed at reducing dust.

Delhi CM attacks Congress and AAP

She also noted that the earlier government failed to promote alternatives to fossil fuels in public transportation. CM Gupta expressed confidence that the positive impact of her initiatives would become evident soon.

CM Gupta said that initiatives like the odd-even scheme and smog towers were only temporary measures, stating that Delhi’s pollution problem requires round-the-clock monitoring.

Speaking on the government’s ongoing efforts, she highlighted plans to set up electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at bus depots across the city. She also noted that the government has already paid Rs 45 crore for the cleaner fuel subsidy announced by the previous administration.

CM Gupta further outlined that her government is preparing to introduce a comprehensive EV policy. The policy will focus on providing subsidies, developing charging infrastructure and managing the safe disposal of old batteries, aiming to promote sustainable transportation in the state.

CM Gupta addresses Yamuna pollution issue

On the issue of Yamuna pollution, the Delhi Chief Minister stated that her government has been working on the problem from day one. She criticised both the Congress and AAP, claiming they neglected the issue.

She highlighted that over 22 drains discharge directly into the Yamuna and several drains from unauthorised colonies also contribute to the pollution. She asserted that the previous government had no effective solutions in place but she has been proactively working in providing a solution.

Regarding landfill sites, CM Gupta said biomining is being carried out by deploying additional machinery, and two sites are expected to be cleared this year. She pledged to eliminate the city's three garbage mountains during her tenure.

The Chief Minister further claimed that the Delhi government’s achievements in the past 11 months surpass those of Kejriwal’s entire tenure.