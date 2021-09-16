JEE Main Result 2021: 20 students debarred for cheating in engineering entrance

Follow us on Image Source : FILE 20 candidates were debarred from appearing in the engineering entrance- JEE Main for a period of three years. (Photo for representation only.)

JEE Main Result 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has debarred a total of 20 candidates from appearing in the future examinations for using unfair means in the recently concluded engineering entrance- JEE Main. The candidates were restricted to appear in the engineering entrance for a period of three years and their results have also been withheld.

According to NTA, "On account of using ‘unfair means’, a total of 20 candidates have been debarred from appearing in future examinations for a period of three years. Their results have also been withheld."

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting an investigation in the alleged irregularities in the JEE Main exam and had arrested Affinity Education Directors Siddharth Krishna and Vishambar Mani Tripathi, employee Hritik Singh, assistant professor for their alleged involvement in the cheating scandal. The coaching institute charged a hefty amount of Rs 10 to 15 lakh for helping students to clear the JEE Main.

As many as 44 candidates have scored 100 percentile in the engineering entrance exam JEE-Main this year while 18 candidates have shared the top rank, the result was announced on Wednesday (September 15). A total of 2.52 lakh (2,52,954) candidates appeared in all the sessions, while 9.39 lakh (9,39,008) candidates took the exam. The minimum cut-off to appear for JEE Advanced is 87.8992241. JEE Advanced is scheduled to be conducted on October 3.

