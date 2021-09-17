IGNOU launches AICTE approved MBA programmes

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Apply till September 30

The School of Management Studies (SOMS), Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Friday launched a Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme and MBA in Banking and Finance programme. The MBA programme is approved by AICTE as is on offer from July admission cycle. Interested candidates can apply at ignou.samarth.edu.in till September 30.

Candidates with 50 per cent marks in graduation can apply for the MBA programme. The MBA programme has five specialisations- Human Resource Management, Financial Management, Marketing Management, Operations Management and Services Management. “The programme is meticulously designed by renowned academicians and industry experts. It has got a contemporary curriculum and the latest course material,” the university said.

The minimum duration of the programme is 2 years and the maximum is 4 years. The candidates will get admission on the basis of marks in graduation, and no entrance test will be held.

Candidates from abroad can also apply for the programme. For details, please visit the website- ignou.samarth.edu.in.

Latest Education News