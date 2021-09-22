SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2021 declared, how to check

Follow us on Image Source : FILE SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2021 released

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2021: The State Bank of India (SBI) has declared the result for the junior associate (clerk) preliminary recruitment exam. The candidates who appeared for the preliminary exam can check and download the result on the official website- sbi.co.in.

The Junior Associates prelims exam was earlier conducted on August 29.

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2021: Steps to check

Visit the official website- sbi.co.in Click on 'SBI Junior Associate Clerk Prelims' Result link Log-in using credentials SBI Clerk Prelims Result will appear on the screen Download the result, take a printout for further reference.

The candidates who have cleared the prelims will now have to appear for Mains. The admit card for the Mains exam has been released and is available to download at the official website- sbi.co.in. The candidates can download the hall ticket for the junior associate (clerk) preliminary exam by using their user id and password.

The recruitment process is being conducted for 5000 vacancies of Junior Associate posts. For details on recruitment, candidates are advised to check the notifications at sbi.co.in.

