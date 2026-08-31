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Nepal flash flood deaths cross 900, fresh alert issued; PM Shah says country facing 'unimaginable' disaster

Written By: Aalok Sen Sharma
Published: ,Updated:

With the situation remaining grim and the death count crossing the 900-mark in Nepal, Prime Minister Balendra Shah has said that the country is facing an "unimaginable and heartbreaking" disaster.

A woman supporting another woman in Nepal's Nuwakot in the aftermath of last week's flash floods.
A woman supporting another woman in Nepal's Nuwakot in the aftermath of last week's flash floods. Image Source : PTI
Kathmandu:

While the situation remains uncertain as rescue operations continue following the apocalyptic flash floods in Nepal, the death count has increased to 903, while more than 2,500 remain missing, said authorities on Monday. 

A fresh alert has also been issued, as authorities have warned of possible fresh flooding, urging people in affected areas to remain cautious. The alert was sent on people's phone on Sunday, warning that the water levels in the Bhotekoshi River have increased. 

Furthermore, officials said a fresh flood was also reported in the Trishuli River on Sunday, which swept away a suspension bridge that connected Ghyalchowk of Gandaki Rural Municipality-8 in Gorkha district of Gandaki province with Charaudi along the Prithvi Highway.

More to follow...

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