BPSC TRE-4 exam to be held in single stage, announces Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary after students protest

New Delhi:

The Bihar government has accepted a major demand of students by deciding to conduct the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE-4) in a single stage, instead of holding separate preliminary and main examinations. The decision was announced by Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, who said the government had been taking students' concerns seriously and had taken several decisions in response to their demands.

This decision has brought significant relief to the protesting aspirants, who were demanding an end to the proposed Preliminary Test (PT) and Mains examination system for teacher recruitment in Bihar.

TRE-4 exam in single stage

Bihar CM in a post on X said, "The government has been serious about students' demands from the beginning. Now, in response to students' demands, it has been decided that this year's TRE-4 exam will be conducted in a single stage ."

He further said that the government had taken nine other important decisions concerning students and the examination system.

Bihar govt constitutes expert committee on examination reforms

The Chief Minister said that the state government has constituted an expert committee on examination reforms to make recommendations for improving various examinations. The committee will be headed by a sitting judge of the Patna High Court.

"The state government has constituted an 'Expert Committee on Examination Reforms' to make recommendations for improving various examinations. This committee, chaired by a judge of the Patna High Court, will also hear student complaints related to various examinations," he said.

Choudhary said that the government has also launched a 'Vidyarthi Sahayata Portal' and 'Vidyarthi Sahayata Camp' to provide students with a mechanism for the speedy resolution of their complaints and problems.

According to the Chief Minister, students’ grievances submitted through these platforms are being addressed within 30 days. "Through these, student problems are being resolved within 30 days. The government is always committed to the welfare of students and their bright future," he said.

Which other demands were accepted?

According to a press release issued by the Bihar government, a meeting was held with a delegation of student representatives and concerned officials. After discussing all the demands submitted in writing by the students, the following decisions were taken unanimously:

The demand to conduct the TRE-4 recruitment process through a single examination has been accepted. Further action regarding the principle of 'one candidate, one result' will be taken as per the rules. A committee headed by a Patna High Court judge will examine complaints related to examination reforms. Complainants will be allowed to present their evidence and suggestions before the committee, and further action will be taken based on its recommendations. The next stage of the 1,799-post Sub-Inspector recruitment examination will be taken up only after the committee submits its report. The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) will also issue an examination calendar at the earliest and conduct recruitment exams on schedule. Necessary action to initiate the recruitment process for librarians against available vacancies will be started soon. A high-level committee will examine the possibility of providing a separate quota to contractual employees in Bihar government recruitment processes where marks or weightage are awarded to them. Regarding the implementation of the maximum domicile policy in all recruitment processes in Bihar, it was decided to proceed as per the rules in accordance with the advice received from a jurist. A proposal regarding the maximum age limit in recruitment processes for consideration by the committee. The demand for issuing a recruitment calendar and ensuring strict adherence to it was accepted. A proposal will be placed before the committee headed by a Patna High Court judge to ensure mandatory transparency in question papers, OMR sheets and answer sheets for recruitment examinations conducted on the lines of the BPSC. The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) is taking necessary action as per the rules to conduct a fair investigation into alleged paper leaks in examinations such as the AEDO and sanitary recruitment exams conducted by the BPSC. The government and student representatives unanimously committed to ensuring transparency, fairness, and accountability in all competitive examinations.

The government also unanimously decided to withdraw with immediate effect departmental letter No. 162/Go dated August 24, 2026, which was related to the matter under discussion.

Following the discussions and the decisions taken, the student delegation unanimously decided to call off its protest.

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