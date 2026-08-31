PM Modi-Putin talks today on SCO sidelines, meet with Xi likely; Iran war, trade on agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek on Sunday, will hold bilateral meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and likely with Chinese premier Xi Jinping on sidelines of the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit on Monday.

While there is confirmation that PM Modi and Putin will hold a bilateral meeting, there is no clarity on talks with Xi. However, speculations are rife that the two leaders will hold talks, which will likely be there second meeting in around a year.

The meeting with Putin will be crucial, as India and Russia look to deepen their strategic partnership and increase their cooperation in key areas such as defence, trade and energy, amid increasing uncertainty over their relationship with United States (US) under President Donald Trump.

Further, if the Prime Minister goes on to meet Xi, the meeting would allow India and China improve their ties, paving a way to improve their ties over border differences along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The talks could also focus on the ongoing conflicts in Iran and Ukraine.

Notably, the development comes day after External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar visited Russia, while National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval went to China, discussing ways to improve New Delhi's ties with Moscow and Beijing, respectively.

PM Modi's Kyrgyzstan visit

PM Modi had arrived in Kyrgyzstan on Sunday after concluding his two-day visit to Uzbekistan, during which the two countries decided to elevate their ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership and set a target of USD 5 billion in annual trade by 2030.

Upon his arrival in Kyrgyzstan, PM Modi was received by Kasymaliev Adylbek Aleshovich, chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers. He also witnessed a traditional Kyrgyz dance performance at the airport. Later, after he arrived at the hotel, he was greeted by chants of 'Vande Mataram'.

"Landed in Bishkek a short while ago. Grateful to Mr. Adylbek Kasymaliev, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic for the warm welcome. Will be meeting various leaders bilaterally and attending the SCO Summit tomorrow and the day after," PM Modi said on X.

"From Bharat to Bishkek, a very special welcome by the Indian community earlier this evening," he said in another post.

The 10-member SCO is marking 25 years of the organisation. It was founded in 2001 by China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan with India and Pakistan joining as full members in 2017, followed by Iran in 2023 and Belarus in 2024.

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