When will RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 exam 2026 be held? Details here

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the NTPC CBT 2 exam date 2026. The RRB NTPC CBT exam 2 will be held on September 17, 2026. The RRB NTPC CBT 2 admit card will be available for download 3 to 4 days before exam, the candidates can expect their hall ticket by September 13. RRB NTPC CBT two hall ticket will be available for download on RRB websites, once released.

RRB websites to download CBT 2 hall ticket 2026

How to download RRB NTPC CBT 2 hall ticket at RRB websites

The candidates can follow these steps to download RRB NTPC CBT 2 hall ticket PDF. To download RRB NTPC CBT 2 admit card, candidates need to visit the RRB websites and click on NTPC UG CBT 2 hall ticket PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. RRB NTPC CBT 2 hall ticket PDF will be available for download, save RRB NTPC CBT 2 admit card PDF and take a print out.

Click on RRB NTPC CBT 2 admit card link at RRB websites Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials RRB NTPC CBT 2 hall ticket PDF will be available for download Save RRB NTPC CBT 2 hall ticket PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

RRB NTPC CBT 1 result 2026 out

RRB NTPC CBT One exam result 2026 has been declared for the exam held from May 7 to 9 and June 13 to 20. The candidates can check and download RRB NTPC CBT 1 roll number-wise list pdf on the RRB websites. To download RRB NTPC CBT One roll number-wise list PDF, candidates need to visit the RRB websites and click on NTPC CBT One roll number-wise list PDF link. RRB NTPC CBT 1 roll number-wise list PDF will be available for download on the screen, save RRB NTPC CBT 1 roll number-wise list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Visit the RRB websites Click on RRB NTPC roll number-wise list PDF link RRB NTPC roll number-wise list PDF will be available for download on the screen Save RRB NTPC roll number-wise list PDF and take a print out.

For details on RRB NTPC exam 2026, please visit the RRB websites.

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UPTET result 2026 out at upessc.up.gov.in; here's how to download scorecard, merit list