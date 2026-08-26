UPTET result 2026 out at upessc.up.gov.in; here's how to download scorecard, merit list

Lucknow:

The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) on Wednesday (August 26) declared the results of the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2026 with more than 13 lakh candidates qualifying at the primary and upper-primary levels.

At the primary level, covering Classes 1 to 5, a total of 7,13,648 candidates appeared, of whom 5,71,435, or 80.07 per cent, were declared successful. At the upper-primary level, covering Classes 6 to 8, 10,57,021 candidates appeared, with 7,59,513, or 71.85 per cent, qualifying.

Among serving teachers who appeared for the examination, 93,387 out of 1,22,405 candidates (76.29 per cent) qualified at the primary level. At the upper-primary level, 1,13,384 out of 1,46,394 serving teachers (77.45 per cent) were declared successful.

How to download UPTET scorecard PDF

The candidates can follow these steps to download the UPTET scorecard PDF. To download the UPTET scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - upessc.up.gov.in and click on the UPTET scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. UPTET scorecard PDF will be available for download; save the UPTET scorecard PDF and take a printout.

Visit the official website - upessc.up.gov.in

Click on UPTET scorecard PDF link

Use the application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

UPTET scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save UPTET scorecard PDF and take a hard copy of it.

How to download UPTET merit list

The candidates need to follow these steps to download the UPTET merit list PDF on the official portal - upessc.up.gov.in. To download the UPTET toppers list, candidates need to visit the official portal - upessc.up.gov.in and click on the UPTET topper list PDF link. UPTET merit list PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save the UPTET topper list PDF and take a hard copy of it.

Visit the official website - upessc.up.gov.in

Click on UPTET merit list PDF link

UPTET merit list PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save UPTET topper list PDF and take a printout.

UPTET exam 2026

UPESSC Chairman Dr Prashant Kumar said the UPTET 2026 written examination was held on July 2 and 3 in two shifts each and on July 4 in a single shift, making it a total of five shifts. Of these, three shifts were for the upper-primary level and two for the primary level. The examination was conducted across 955 centres in 60 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

In view of the large number of candidates (19,94,661) registered for this examination, the examination was conducted in five shifts over three days. The results were prepared using the normalisation process specified in the examination notification.

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