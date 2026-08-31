Ankit Balyan murder case: Two accused shot dead by Uttar Pradesh Police near Shamli

Shamli:

The two prime accused involved in the murder of Haryanvi singer and YouTuber Ankit Balyan have been shot down by the Uttar Pradesh Police and the Special Task Force (UP STF), said officials on Monday. They were identified as Mohit and Sumit.

According to the police, the duo were traced near the National Highway (NH) 709AD, also called the Panipat-Khatima Highway, which comes under the jurisdiction of Sadar Kotwali Police Station, on a motorcycle around 4 am.

Mohit and Sumit were asked to surrender, but they tried to flee and fired shot upon the police personnel present there, said officials. In retaliation, the police fired upon near the forests of the Kheri Karmu village and the two were neutralised.

"I had ordered the implementation of a blockade plan from midnight to 6.00 AM to ensure no vehicle could enter the district without being checked. Today, around 4.00 AM, while SHO Virendra Kasana of Hijana was conducting checks near his station, he spotted a motorcycle approaching from the direction of Karnal," Shamli Superintendent of Police (SP) Narendra Pratap Singh told reporters.

"Two criminals were riding the bike; they immediately opened fire at him. He had a narrow escape, although his vehicle was hit by a bullet. He immediately sent a message over the wireless. The suspects' vehicle sped away and turned towards Kairana... since an alert had already been broadcast over the wireless, our SWAT team, surveillance in-charge, SHOs, CO City, ASP, and CO Kairana all arrived at the scene," he added.

Ankit Balyan, a YouTuber with more than 3.66 lakh subscribers, was shot dead outside a gym on August 26. His murder sparked a political row, as speculations were rife that he could contest upcoming panchayat polls in Uttar Pradesh.

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav had attacked the state government over the incident and said his murder shows the law and order situation has completely collapsed in Uttar Pradesh. He also termed it as an attack on the Jat community.

Later, the Gogi gang had claimed responsibility for the attack, but the police had said that it would ascertain all the facts following a thorough investigation.

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