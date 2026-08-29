SBI PO prelims result 2026 OUT at sbi.bank.in; know how to download roll number-wise list PDF

The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the Probationary Officer (PO) prelims result. The candidates can check and download SBI PO prelims roll number-wise list PDF on the official website - sbi.bank.in. SBI PO prelims was held on August 1 and 2, 2026.

How to check SBI PO Prelims result 2026 at sbi.bank.in

The candidates can follow these steps to download SBI PO prelims roll number-wise list PDF on the official portal - sbi.bank.in. To download SBI PO Prelims roll number-wise list PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - sbi.bank.in and click on preliminary exam result link available on the Careers section. SBI PO prelims roll number-wise list PDF will be available for download on the screen, save SBI PO prelims roll number-wise list PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - sbi.bank.in

Now, go to Careers section

Click on preliminary exam result link

SBI PO Prelims roll number-wise list PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save SBI PO Prelims roll number-wise list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

The candidates can also check their respective SBI PO prelims marks once the marks display utility gets activated on the official portal - sbi.bank.in.

SBI PO Mains exam date 2026

The qualified candidates in the SBI PO prelims exam 2026 will now appear Mains exam scheduled for September 12, 2026. The SBI PO Mains will comprise of an online objective test of 200 marks followed by Descriptive test for 30 marks.

SBI PO Mains paper pattern

Section Number of questions Marks Duration Reasoning & Computer Aptitude 40 60 50 mins Data Analysis & Interpretation 30 60 45 mins General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness 60 60 45 mins English Language 40 20 40 mins Total 170 200 3 hrs

SBI PO Mains admit card 2026 date and link

SBI PO Mains admit card will be available for download 3 to 4 days before exam, the candidates can expect their hall ticket online by September 8 or 9. To download SBI PO Mains admit card, candidates need to visit the official website - sbi.bank.in and click on SBI PO Mains hall ticket PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, password. SBI PO Mains hall ticket PDF will be available for download, save SBI PO Mains hall ticket PDF and take a print out.

For details on SBI PO prelims result 2026, please visit the official website - sbi.bank.in.

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