IBPS RRB 2021 PO/ clerk application process begins, check details

IBPS RRB recruitment process 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has started the application process for the Officer Scale I, II and III and Office Assistant posts. The application process will be closed on June 28, and candidates can apply through the website- ibps.in.

For the posts of Officers Scale I and Office Assistant (Multi-purpose) the examination will be two-tier i.e. the online examination will be held in two phases, Preliminary and Main. For the post of Office Assistant (Multi-purpose), candidates who will qualify in Preliminary Examination and shortlisted will have to appear for Main Examination.

For the post of Officers Scale I, candidates who will qualify in Preliminary Examination and shortlisted will have to appear for Main Examination and shortlisted candidates in the Main Examination will subsequently be called for a Common Interview to be coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with the appropriate authority.

For the post of Scale II (Generalist and Specialists) and Scale III, candidates will appear for Single Online Examination and shortlisted candidates in the Single Online Examination will subsequently be called for a Common Interview to be coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with the appropriate authority.

IBPS RRB recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent proficiency in local language as prescribed by the participating RRB. Candidates can check the Official Notification available here for complete educational qualification.

Age limit:

The upper age limit of the candidates should be less than 28 years for Office Assistant (Multipurpose) post, 40 years for Officer Scale- III (Senior Manager) post, 32 years for Officer Scale- II (Manager) post, and 30 years for Officer Scale- I (Assistant Manager) post.

How to apply: The candidates can apply through the website- ibps.in till June 28.

