Recruitment at Bureau of Indian Standards via GATE scores, pay scale less than Rs 1 lakh

Bureau of Indian Standards recruitment 2021: The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has released a notification inviting candidates to apply for the post of Scientist-B. Candidates will be hired on the basis of GATE scores, other selection criteria.

The application process is underway at bis.gov.in. It will be closed on June 25. Candidates will get a gross emoluments of Rs 87,525 at the time of joining.

Bureau of Indian Standards recruitment 2021: Vacancies

Total vacant posts- 28

Discipline wise vacancies

Civil Engineering- 13

Instrumentation Engineering- 2

Environmental Engineering- 2

Chemistry- 7

Textile Engineering- 4

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualifications:

The candidates need to possess Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology with not less than 60 per cent marks in aggregate and should have a valid GATE score of 2019/ 2020/ 2021.

For Chemistry, the candidates required to possess Master’s Degree in Natural Sciences or equivalent with not less than 60 per cent marks and a valid GATE score.

Age limit: The upper age limit of the candidate should not cross 30 years as on June 25. The reserved category candidates will get age relaxations as per central government norms.

Selection criteria: The candidates will be selected on the basis of GATE scores, following an interview. "In case of tie, with two or more candidates having same GATE score, then the seniority in the merit will be decided," the release mentioned.

Application fee: The candidates need to pay a non-refundable amount of Rs 100 as an application fee. The reserved cattegory candiates- SC/ ST/ Ex-servicemen don't required to pay any application fee.

How to apply: The candidates can apply through the website- bis.gov.in till June 25. For details, candidates can visit the official website.