Assam APSC assistant engineer exam 2021 schedule released, know how to download hall ticket

APSC assistant engineer exam 2021: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the schedule of the assistant engineer recruitment exam. The assistant engineer exam will be conducted on August 28, a total of 6,220 candidates have enrolled to appear for the exam.

The candidates can download their admit card on the official website- apsc.nic.in from August 22. The written exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift from 1:30 to 3:30 pm.

APSC assistant engineer exam 2021: How to download hall ticket

Visit the official website- apsc.nic.in Click on the APSC assistant engineer exam admit card link Enter log-in credentials- registration number, roll number Hall ticket will appear on the screen Download APSC assistant engineer exam admit card, take a print out for further reference.

The commission will release the selected and rejected list of candidates on August 20 on the basis of the application forms submitted. The candidates who will successfully clear the recruitment exam will be hired in civil, mechanical, electrical, and chemical disciplines.

