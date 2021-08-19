SSC warns candidates regarding malpractices in recruitment exams

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The candidates have also been advised to refrain from creating obstruction during exam

SSC exams 2021: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has warned candidates against indulging in any malpractices in the recruitment exams conducted by the commission. The SSC in its notification stated, "Anyone found to be disclosing, publishing, reproducing, transmitting, storing or facilitating transmission and storage of test contents in any form or any information therein in whole or part thereof or by any means like verbal or written, electronic or mechanical or taking away the rough papers supplied in the exam centre or found to be in unauthorized possession of test content will be considered as serious misconduct and will be debarred or disqualified from exam."

The candidates have also been advised to refrain from creating obstruction during exam. “If any candidate is found obstructing the conduct of exam or creating disturbances at the exam venue, the candidature of the candidates shall be summarily cancelled,” SSC informed.

Meanwhile, SSC has released the JHT exam detailed options. Candidates can check the detailed options form for Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, and Senior Hindi Translator Examination 2020 from the official website of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

Those candidates who have qualified for the Paper 2 examination can fill in the detailed options form. The next round in documentation is scheduled to begin on August 31. For details on SSC recruitment exams, please visit the website- ssc.nic.in.

