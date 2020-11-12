Study says sleep deprivation has greater anxiety risk: Follow these 5 tips to get better sleep

Image Source : INSTAGRAM 5 tips to get better sleep

According to a new study published in the journal Biological Psychiatry: Cognitive Neuroscience and Neuroimaging deprived sleep or improper sleep can lead to anxiety or post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The research was conducted on 150 adults out of which 1/3rd of the participants were sleeping normally, the other set of 1/3rds had half night's sleep while the rest of th 1/3rds were deprived of sleep. Later all the participants were tested and it was found that the group which had only half-night's sleep showed most activity in the brain's fear section while least amount of activity happened in the emotion control area of the brain. Therefore, in order for you to get better snooze time here we are with a few lifestyle tips. Take a look

No caffeine after noon

Most people feel tired late afternoon and feel the urge to have caffeine. It will definitely perk you up but it could linger long after you’ve left work.

Dim your devices

Many are addicted to checking social networking sites before sleeping. But the emitted light of the device is a problem. Avoid any electronics at least one hour before bed so that you don’t need the sleep hormone.

Nap strategically

A mid-day snooze often helps in optimizing alertness, productivity and creativity.

Aromatherapy

The smell of essential oils can change your mood and can be very effective in getting you a good night's sleep.

Chamomile Tea

Chamomile tea is a type of herbal tea which is deal for you to drink before bed in order to get a healthy sleep. It contains a chemical compound called, apigenin, which helps you sleep better.

