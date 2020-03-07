The Kapil Sharma Show: When Ramayan stars Arun Govil and other were approached for sensuous shoots

Image Source : TWITTER When Ramayan stars Arun Govil and other were approached for sensuous shoots

The viewers are set for a journey down the memory lane as the star cast of the most popular show Ramayan will be seen gracing The Kapil Sharma Show on Saturday. Netizens are already excited about it and have been flooding the internet with their comments. Actors Arun Govil, Deepika Topiwala, Sunil Lahiri and Prem Sagar will be seen recalling their experience of working with each other and will also spill the beans about how their lives changed after their appearance on the show. In the promo shared by the channel, Arun, who became played Ram, is seen revealing that a lot of renowned magazines approached him and other actors to do sensuous photoshoots.

Arun said, "While we were shooting for Ramayan, a lot of renowned magazines approached me and the other cast members to do sensuous photoshoots for them. They were so desperate that they were ready to pay hefty amounts of money for it. But none of us accepted their offers and we believed that our audiences' look up to and rest their faith in us. We could never take the chance of breaking their trust for money."

Witness the story and efforts behind the book on the life of Ramanand Sagar has been penned and watch #TheKapilSharmaShow tonight at 9:30 PM. #ArunGovil #DeepikaChikhalia #SunilLahri @swm_info pic.twitter.com/urhE5ezKCL — Sony TV (@SonyTV) March 7, 2020

He opened up about this and working on Ramanand Sagar's hit TV serial of the eighties during "The Kapil Sharma Show". The actor was joined by his "Ramayan" co-stars Deepika Chikhalia, Sunil Lahri along with producer Subhash Sagar.

Not just fans but TV actors are also excited about the episode featuring the star cast of Ramayan. Actors like Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Vijay Tilani and others took to social media and shared videos in which they can be seen recalling the days when they used to watch Ramayan with their families.

Catch what our anup Soni has to say about the #Ramayan starcast being on the #TheKapilSharmaShow today at 9:30 PM. @soniiannup pic.twitter.com/BTBw2HY7TX — Sony TV (@SonyTV) March 7, 2020

Catch what our Kabir has to say about the #Ramayan starcast being on the #TheKapilSharmaShow today at 9:30 PM. pic.twitter.com/Yp89aZ0ydG — Sony TV (@SonyTV) March 7, 2020

