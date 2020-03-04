33 Years of TV show Ramayana: Ram, Sita, Lakshman - Arun Govil, Dipika, Sunil Lahiri - share unheard stories

TKSS: Ramayan's Ram, Sita aka Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia have fun time in Kapil Sharma's show. Watch video

We have seen many celebrities having fun on the popular comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show but this weekend will be special when the Godly characters will grace the show. We are here talking about actors Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia and Sunil Lahri who were a part of the iconic mythological show, Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan as they played the roles of Ram, Sita, and Laxman. The three stars will share the unheard stories of their stardom during the time when the show was at its peak.

A recent promo shared by the makers the host and comedian Kapil Sharma asking some most asked rumoured questions in response to which he got some hilarious replies from the guests. Ram aka Arun revealed that there was a time when the costumes of the show started itching them just by seeing them. Further, Deepika talked about how people never greeted her with a 'hi' or 'hello' but would always bow down in front of her with folded hands. Laxman aka Sunil joked about how people learned that Hanuman (which was played by Dara Singh) is a Punjabi man.

Ramayana cast then and now

Check out the promo here:

Talking about the cult Ramanand Sagar's show Ramayan, it first aired between January 1987 and July 1988 and was a huge hit amongst the audence. Later, the show was re-created on the small screen by many other production houses, but the charm of the original one was different.

