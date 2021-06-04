Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PALAK TIWARI Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak returns to Instagram with drop-dead gorgeous photos

Actress Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari made a glamorous comeback on Instagram on Friday. She dropped some sassy photoshoot pictures of herself. Palak disappeared from the photo sharing app in the light of her mother’s public spat with estranged husband Abhinav Kohli. She alluded to her absence in her caption. "Whoooops she’s back!!! AND Worked with the most amazinggggg team ever," she wrote. Palak posted several clicks flaunting her sultry side. She looked drop-dead gorgeous.

On the related note, Abhinav had accused Shweta of keeping their son Reyansh away from him. Soon after Shweta flew to Cape Town for the shooting of her reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, her husband accused of abandoning their son Reyansh back in India. Even though the actress claimed that he is with her family, he denied and said that she was lying. Shweta even shared shocking CCTV footage of Abhinav attacking Shweta and snatching away Reyansh from her arms. Later, Abhinav informed everyone that he has moved to Bombay High Court for the same.

Meanwhile, Palak is set to make her acting debut with supernatural thriller Rosie: The Saffron Chapter that went on floors in December 2020 in Pune. She will be entering the world of cinema through Vivek Oberoi's home production. The teaser of the film, which released in April this year, hinted at a haunting tale of lost love and its unexpected return. The film is a horror-thriller based on true events in Gurugram.

Excited about her debut in Bollywood, Palak said: "'Rosie' irrefutably is not your average horror film, it's an amalgamation of romance, spine chilling thrills, laced with an intriguing perspective. What makes it even better is the eximious team of people behind it. I'm truly honoured to be a part of this production."

Watch the Teaser here:

