Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANANYA PANDAY Ananya Panday indulges in skin care routine, says 'never a bad idea to be kind to yourself'

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday's latest Instagram post is the cutest thing on internet. She has found the perfect way to kickstart her weekend with some skin care routine. Her new post is all about being 'kind.' The actress dropped two new mirror-selfies on social media, giving us a glimpse of how she pampers herself. In the pics, Ananya wears a face pack and clicks some cute mirror-selfie. She repeated the mantra on the back of her phone in her caption with some modification.

She can be seen dressed in a comfy T-shirt. The show stealer has to be Ananya's hair band, which has a pretty bow at the top. "It's never a bad idea to be kind (especially to yourself)," she wrote in the caption underlining the self-beauty care and flashing a slight pout in one of the frames.

The actress recently treated hers fans to a couple of adorable photos featuring her wearing a denim hat. Needless to say that her new hat calls for a photoshoot and Ananya did justice to it. For the photos, Ananya opted for a casual look flashing her million dollar smile.

The 'Student Of The Year 2' star hopped on to Instagram and posted a string of photos in which she was seen candidly posing for the lens. In the first picture, Panday is seen flashing a wide smile for the lens as she keeps her luscious locks open and embraces the message written in bold over her T-shirt. It read, "Love each other, Love the Earth," with the logo of a globe printed on it.

She captioned the post as, "I love my new hat."

Ananya, who had started her career with Karan's 'Student of the Year 2', was last seen in 'Khaali Peeli' opposite Ishaan Khatter. She will next be seen in 'Liger.' She also stars in Shakun Batra's untitled next with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

