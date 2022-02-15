Pregnant Debina Bonnerjee celebrates wedding anniversary with Gurmeet Choudhary by dancing | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEBINABON Debina and Gurmeet danced to Kacha Badam song

Celebrity couple Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary recently announced that they are expecting their first child together. The pair most popular for playing Sita and Ram in the mythological TV show Ramayana were seen dancing on the trending song Kacha Badam on the occasion of their marriage anniversary as they twinned in white T-shirts and ripped denim. The couple shared the fun reel on their respective Instagram handles.

Debina, who is pregnant, wrote in the caption, "Happyyyyy anniversary to us. We have danced through our thick and thins holding each other’s hands….. what better way of welcoming another beautiful year of our togetherness Than this cute trending dance reel (sic)."

Gurmeet shared the same video on his Instagram handle. Their chemistry and fun energy received loads of loving messages in the comments section. Debina's pregnancy glow is unmissable in the video as she looks radiant.

Gurmeet and Debina announced a week ago that they are expecting their first child together. The couple, who got married in 2011, took to Instagram and shared a picture, in which Bonnerjee is seen flaunting her baby bump.

"To becoming 3. Choudhary junior coming. Seeking your blessings. #parentstobe #gurbina (sic)," the caption read.

Several of the couple's friends from the industry, including Mouni Roy, Karishma Sharma, Gauahar Khan and Mahhi Vij among others, congratulated them.

Apart from Ramayana, which made them household names, Gurmeet, 35 and Debina have also featured together on several reality shows, including Nach Baliye and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5. Gurmeet has also appeared in films like Khamoshiyan and JP Dutta's Paltan.

Last month, during an episode of Bigg Boss 15, Salman Khan asked Debina to be a part of the reality show in the coming season. Debina had entered the house to extend her support for contestants Rashami Desai and Pratik Sehajpal, who was the runner up on the show.