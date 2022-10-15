Paras Kalnawat wishes ex-girlfriend Urfi Javed on her birthday; drops romantic photo with her

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PARAS KALNAWAT Paras Kalnawat, Urfi Javed

Seems like everything is perfect between ex-lovers Paras Kalnawat and Urfi Javed aka Uorfi. The duo, who had a bitter break-up a few years ago, seem to have patched-up. Currently seen on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa (JDJ), Kalnawat often made headlines for his relationship with Javed. Now, on Bigg Boss OTT competitor's 25th birthday, Paras took to his social media and shared a love-filled post for her. Not only that, but the duo even partied together at midnight.

Paras' post for Urfi

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Paras took to his social media account to wish Urfi on her birthday. The Anupamaa actor shared a picture with Urfi where he can be seen hugging the birthday girl. He captioned the image, "Happy birthday Urfi, May you be blessed with the best of everything, Keep always smiling." For the unversed, Uorfi and Paras worked together in Meri Durga and dated for a short span of time.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PARAS KALNAWATParas Kalnawat wishes ex-girlfriend Urfi Javed

Urfi's birthday bash

On her social media, Urfi Javed dropped a series of pictures from her birthday celebrations. She partied with a group of friends including ex-Paras Kalnawat and her siblings. Sharing the photos, the actress wrote, "THANKU ! BAS or kuch nahi !

Aaj finally mera cheat day sorry happy bday hai !"

Paras and Urfi's breakup

During her previous interviews, Urfi claimed that Paras is a 'possessive' person and that she missed a role in Rajan Shahi's show because of Paras as he asked the Anupamaa makers to not cast her. Breaking his silence on these accusations, Paras told India Forums, "There should be some kind of aggression in me to retaliate. I don't carry any hard feelings for anyone. If I have a problem with someone, I would go up front and speak to that person rather than speaking anything bad about them. When I see people speaking about me I take it very calmly."

"I think to myself that if this person is finding happiness by saying all this about me, I'd rather find happiness in their happiness. All this does not affect me at all," he added.

