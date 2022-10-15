Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta's father slams Sumbul Touqeer's dad, says 'Apni beti ko uthane ke liye...

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Sumbul Touqeer's dad slams Tina Datta

Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta, who has joined the Bigg Boss bandwagon this year has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs for her camaraderie and fun antics in the house. The actress hit the headlines when in a recent episode, Sumbul Touqeer's father slammed Tina for asking Shalin Bhanot if 'Sumbul likes him'. Pulling out old conversations he told Tina that she had created the wrong image of his daughter. Sumbul was left in tears when her father reveals the bitter truth.

Last night’s episode featured Sumbul’s father lashing out at Tina and Shalin for their behaviour towards the Imlie actress. Now, the Uttaran actress' father has voiced his opinion on the incident. He said, 'Sumbul's father as also the Bigg Boss makers were highly wrong with the way things transpired.'

Tina Datta's father's statement

Tina’s father who is hurt by last night’s episode says, "Papa Gaye toh dono ke jaane chaiye the. Age se thodi nah yeh hota hai ki woh chotti hai toh uske papa jayenge guide Karne. Reality show pe sab equal hai- kaam, age, audha koi mahine nahi rakhta hai, sab contestant hai Ek hi stage pe. Tina ne apni aur se har waqt sahi salah di thi jaise Sumbul hurt nahi ho aur Sumbul ka soch ke hi toh Tina ne yeh baat pehle hi clear karne ke liye bola tha."

Concluding his words, he added, "main yehi bolunga ki apni beti ko uthane ke liye, dusre ki beti ko neecha nahi dikhana chaiye."

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan lashes out at Shalin Bhanot for disrespecting doctor

Netizens too aren't happy with Bigg Boss

The entire incident of letting Sumbul’s father come in and guide her through at such an early stage didn’t go well with the Twitterati. Netizens have come out in support of Tina arguing, how her parents or anyone else was not called to support the actress. "#SumbulTouqeerKhan k papa ko bula lia k aao aur bahar ka pura game bata k jao aur ye jo promo mei aaj dekha usko andar aake b bata dia k #TinaDatta ne uske bareme kuch bola tha.. What about #TinaDatta? Uske bareme b baate hui thi last week? Uske parents ko kyu nahi bulaya?" a user tweeted.

Not just Tina but Sumbul's father also schooled Shalin. He said in Hindi: "She met you with a pure heart and intention. But what did you do? You made a joke out of her. I did not expect this from you. Sumbul, you are not seeing that you are getting used in the show." ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta-Sumbul’s father fiasco gains attention, netizens question parent's involvement

Latest Entertainment News