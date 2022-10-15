Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan lashes out at Shalin Bhanot for disrespecting doctor

Follow us on Image Source : COLORS Shalin Bhanot and Salman Khan

Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar: After a heavy and furious Shukravaar Ka Vaar, in Shaniwar's episode, we will again see host and actor Salman Khan in an angry mood, as he blasts contestant Shalin Bhanot for disrespecting a medical professional in the Bigg Boss house. He will be schooling Bhanot for asking about the doctor's qualifications, who was sent inside the house for the actor's checkup.

Salman Khan slams Shalin Bhanot

"You cannot treat, you are not qualified for my treatment. Do you have an MBBS degree, tell me your qualifications,” Shalin had told the medical professional. Shalin’s behaviour towards the doctor did not go down well with Salman, who interrogated Shalin on the same and said, "Shalin aap khudko dedh samjh rahe ho. I think it’s really shameful." Salman then showed the video where Shalin is called into the medical room where he disrespected the doctor.

Slamming Shalin, Salman further questioned his qualifications, "Aap kahan tak padhe ho? Pesho ke liye aapke dil mein koi izzat hai? Yahaan par aap VVIP nahi ho (What are your qualifications? Do you have any respect for the profession? You are not a VVIP here).”

Shalin interrupted Salman saying, “I want to say something,” but Salman shuts him by saying, “Shirt Nikalne pe majboor mat karo (Don’t force me to remove my shirt).”

Not only Shalin but Tina was also called out on the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode. However, it was not Salman khan who bashed Tina but contestant Sumbul’s father came on the show and criticised her and Shalin for the way they treated the Imlie actress in the house. ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta-Sumbul’s father fiasco gains attention, netizens question parent's involvement

“She is very pure-hearted. But what did you do? You should think that she is a young girl and she is hugging you on day one. You should have handled her that way, like a younger sister. But tumne tamasha bana diya uska (but you made a joke out of her). I didn’t expect you to behave this way,” Sumbul’s father told Shalin. After this, the equation between Sumbul, Shalin and Tina changes as the Imlie actress asks the duo to stay away from her.

‘Bigg Boss 16’, which premiered on October 1, also features Sreejita De, Abdu Rozik, Ankit Gupta, MC Stan, Shalin Bhanot, Gori Nagori, Archana Gautam, Sajid Khan and more as contestants. ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16 Shukravaar Ka Vaar: Priyanka Choudhary breaks down as Salman Khan reveals Soundarya's remark

