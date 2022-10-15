Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta-Sumbul’s father fiasco gains attention, netizens question parent's involvement

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Bigg Boss 16 Tina Datta-Sumbul

Bigg Boss 16’s growing popularity is bringing in a lot of opinions from the viewers. Especially when it's Salman Khan's special episode. A popular face on television, Tina Datta, who has joined the Bigg Boss bandwagon this year has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs for her camaraderie and fun antics in the house. The actress caught more attention when in a recent episode, Sumbul’s father slammed Tina for asking Shalin if Sumbul likes him. Last night’s episode saw Sumbul’s father come on the show and lash out at Tina and Shalin for their behaviour towards Sumbul.

The entire incident of letting Sumbul’s father come in and guide her through at such an early stage didn’t go well with the Twitterati. Netizens have come out in support of Tina arguing, how her parents or anyone else was not called to support the actress. "#SumbulTouqeerKhan k papa ko bula lia k aao aur bahar ka pura game bata k jao aur ye jo promo mei aaj dekha usko andar aake b bata dia k #TinaDatta ne uske bareme kuch bola tha.. What about #TinaDatta? Uske bareme b baate hui thi last week? Uske parents ko kyu nahi bulaya?" a user tweeted.

"Kal #SumbulTouqeerKhan k dad ko bula lia.. Aur kyu hona hai itna biased? Aise toh fir Tina k b parents ko bula lo aur Tina k parents ko b allow kro k vo Tina ko game explain krke jae k kon uska h aur kon nahi?" said another. There several tweets like this. Take a look:

Bot just Tina but Sumbul's father also schooled Shalin. He said in Hindi: "She met you with a pure heart and intention. But what did you do? You made a joke out of her. I did not expect this from you. Sumbul, you are not seeing that you are getting used in the show."

