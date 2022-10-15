Doctor G Box Office Collections Day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana's film crushes Parineeti Chopra's Code Name Tiranga

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Doctor G

Doctor G Box Office Collections Day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana's film clashed with Parineeti Chopra's Code Name Tiranga. The two Bollywood releases faced tough competition for screens and Ayushmann emerged as the winner in terms of box office collections. Doctor G performed better than Code Name Tiranga. Going by the early reviews and audience's reactions, the medical comedy-drama is likely to perform better.

Doctor G Box Office Report

Ayushmann's film raked in Rs 3-3.25 crore nett range on its first day, reports Box Office India. It further shares, "Doctor G will edge past the numbers of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. Its a respectable collection for the first day but the big question is can the film go on from here."

Code Name Tiranga Box Office Report

Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu's film on the other hand failed to make an impact. "Code Name Tirangaa will probably collect in the 10-15 lakh nett range and this is despite cheap ticket rates at INR 100. The cheap ticket theory for a better collections is slowly dying a slow death with films like Goodbye and Codename Tirangaa. It worked on cinema day for films like Chup and Dhoka but that was a one off," the report adds.

About Doctor G

'Doctor G' is a fun comedy-drama that is clutter breaking and will be a refreshing watch for the audience. It shows Ayushmann portraying the role of a Gynaecologist in a medical campus comedy-drama. It is a journey of an aspiring orthopedic surgeon who instead gets into studying gynecology. Being the only male in a women-dominated department, there begins his humorous struggle to fit in. The film also stars Shefali Shah, Sheeba Chaddha and Rakul Preet Singh.

About Code Name Tiranga

An espionage action thriller, 'Code Name: Tiranga' is the story of a spy on an unfaltering and fearless mission for her nation in a race against time where sacrifice is her only choice. Parineeti plays a RAW agent who is on an exhilarating journey across many countries. Harrdy Sandhu, who is an established and sought-after singer, is said to surprise the audience by his acting prowess in the film.

