  5. Sara Ali Khan-Shubman Gill dating rumours spark again as they exit hotel and take flight together | VIDEO

This is not the first time that Sara and Shubman have been linked. Earlier, actress Sara Ali Khan was photographed on a dinner date with cricketer Shubman Gill at a Mumbai restaurant. And now recent videos of them have gone viral on the Internet.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: October 14, 2022 14:53 IST
Shubman Gill, Sara Ali Khan
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHUBMAN GILL, SARA ALI KHAN Shubman Gill, Sara Ali Khan

Are Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill dating? Well, if rumours are to be believed the two celebrities are seeing each other and their latest videos have convinced netizens. While Sara and Shuman have neither confirmed nor denied the rumours, apparent videos of them exiting a hotel and taking a flight together have gone viral on social media. However, one can't see Shubman's face in the videos.

In the first video, Sara is seen coming out of a hotel lobby in a pink tank top. As she makes her way out, the camera pans to another person. While one cannot see the person's face clearly, netizens think it's none other than Indian cricketer Shubman Gill. Whereas, in the second video, Sara can be seen happily clicking selfies with fans inside a plane. As she returns to her seat, she is spotted sitting with someone who appears to be the cricketer. However, one cannot confirm as the face is again not visible. 

This is not the first time that Sara and Shubman have been linked. Earlier, actress Sara Ali Khan was photographed on a dinner date with cricketer Shubman Gill at a Mumbai restaurant. A picture of Sara Ali Khan and Shubman enjoying a meal together went viral on the Internet.

Shubman Gill is part of the Indian cricket team and started his international cricket career in February 2017. Before Sara, there were rumours that Shubman was dating Indian cricket great Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar.

For the unversed, Sara Ali Khan is actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's elder daughter. She was earlier rumoured to be dating Kartik Aaryan, with whom she was seen in the film 'Love Aajkal 2'. 

On the acting front, Sara, who was last seen on screen in 'Atrangi Re', will next be seen in 'Gaslighit' alongside Vikrant Massey. She also has Laxman Utekar's untitled project with Vicky Kaushal.

 

