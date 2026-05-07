Neetu Kapoor's Daadi Ki Shaadi releases tomorrow: Did you know she once quit films at the peak of her career?

New Delhi:

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor is all set to appear in her much-anticipated film Daadi Ki Shaadi, which also marks the acting debut of her daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Directed by Ashish R Mohan, the film is scheduled to hit theatres on Friday, May 8, 2026. For the unversed, Neetu Kapoor started her acting journey at the young age of five and received widespread recognition for her performances in several hit films including Amar Akbar Anthony, Khel Khel Mein, Deewaar and others.

However, at the peak of her career, around the age of 20-21, she decided to step away from the showbiz after marrying her co-star and actor Rishi Kapoor. Let us tell you why she left the film industry and with which film she made her comeback.

Why did Neetu Kapoor leave showbiz at The peak of her career?

During her appearance on Koffee with Karan Season 8, Neetu Kapoor opened up about her decision to step away from the film industry at the peak of her career. Speaking about it, she said, "I started working when I was 5. When Do Kaliyaan came, I was so loved by everyone. I had already seen fame very early in my career, so after that working became a job for me, it was nothing that I looked forward to. From age 5 to 21 I have worked a lot, I did around 70-80 movies."

She further added, "I had worked for 15 years, so you get tired. My kids were born and I just wanted to dedicate myself to my children, and my house, and my husband was very possessive. He wanted me all the time to just be around and be there. So that’s the way my life was and I was very happy. I had such a lovely household, everybody was so full of love, and my mother-in-law was one of the best human beings ever. My father-in-law was so wonderful, his brothers and sisters, we were like one happy Punjabi family and we had so much fun. My best years were when I stayed in Chembur at Deonar Cottage."

Neetu Kapoor's comeback after extended break

After an extended break, Neetu Kapoor made her comeback in 2010 with the film Do Dooni Chaar, in which she starred opposite Rishi Kapoor. Directed by Habib Faisal, the film received critical acclaim but failed to perform well at the box office, collecting around Rs 3.14 crore.

Daadi Ki Shaadi cast and crew details

Now, in 2026, Neetu Kapoor is going to appear in comedy family drama Daadi Ki Shaadi. Besides Kapoor, the film features actor-comedian Kapil Sharma, The Diplomat actress Sadia Khateeb, and R Sarathkumar in pivotal roles. It is produced under RTake Studios, BeingU Studios and Shimla Talkies Production.

Also Read: Kapil Sharma, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Sahni's 'Daadi Ki Shaadi' locks release date; new poster revealed