Kantara Box Office Collection: Hindi dub of Kannada blockbuster film opens to decent numbers

Kantara Box Office Collection: With Kannada movie 'Kantara' scoring big at the box office and taking other markets by storm, the southern film industry continues its winning streak in the pan-India market. After bringing in Kannada audiences in droves to theatres, 'Kantara' is repeating its success story in other languages too. The Hindi dub of Kannada film has been released in theaters and the film is expected to open with decent numbers.

As per a report in Box Office India, the film will collect, in 75lk -1 crore nett range. "There is an evening improvement in places like Mumbai, Thane and Pune and that could push it close to that 1 crore nett mark. This would be a decent for a dubbed film from Kannada film industry but this film has solid release of around 1200 screens which is very wide for a film like this. The occupany is very low in the North due to the release but the film has hope in Maharashtra. It will be about what sort of trajectory this film gets over the next few days," the report states.

The original Kannada version was released on September 30 and has made a mark at the box office as well as being critically acclaimed. Set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada, Kantara is a visual grandeur that brings alive the traditional culture of Kambala and Bhoota Kola artform to the fore. The soul of the story is on human and nature conflict which is deeply rooted in the coastal culture and folklore of Karnataka.

Directed and led by Rishab Shetty, the movie also stars Sapthami Gowda in the lead. The film also stars Kishore, Pramod Shetty and Achyuth Kumar in the lead roles and is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films banner.

