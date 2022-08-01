Anupamaa actor Paras Kalnawat breaks silence on ex-girlfriend Uorfi Javed's claims of him being possessive

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PARAS KALNAWAT Paras Kalnawat

Anupamaa actor Paras Kalnawat has been making headlines ever since his contract with Rupali Ganguly's show got terminated. Paras became a household name after playing the role of Samar, Anupamaa's younger son in the show. However, the actor has been accused of 'breach of contract' by the production house of the show as he has signed the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 which will air on a rival channel. Paras has addressed the issue and released his statements regarding the same. Amidst all this, Paras also addressed the claims made by his ex-girlfriend Uorfi Javed. For the unversed, Uorfi and Paras worked together in Meri Durga and dated for a short span of time.

During her previous interviews, Uorfi claimed that Paras is a 'possessive' person and that she missed a role in Rajan Shahi's show because of Paras as he asked the Anupamaa makers to not cast her. Breaking his silence on these accusations, Paras told India Forums, "There should be some kind of aggression in me to retaliate. I don't carry any hard feelings for anyone. If I have a problem with someone, I would go up front and speak to that person rather than speaking anything bad about them. When I see people speaking about me I take it very calmly."

"I think to myself that if this person is finding happiness by saying all this about me, I'd rather find happiness in their happiness. All this does not affect me at all," he added.

Earlier, Paras had opened up about his exit from the show Anupamaa and participating in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. He told IANS, " When I signed 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa', I wanted to speak to the makers. I wanted to speak to them about doing the show, but they were completely against me doing any shows for Colors. And they told me that I can't do any other show which is on a competitive channel. But then I had to choose and I chose 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' because I wanted to explore a better side of me and I think there was nothing left for me in that show ('Anupamaa') because my track has not been there since last one year now. And I've just been standing next to the other characters in the show. So, I wanted to come out of it."

Meanwhile, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 is most likely to premiere in September. Madhuri Dixit Nene, Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi will be seen on the judges panel.

Also read: Dia Mirza's niece passes away; actress pens heartfelt note mourning her demise

Latest Entertainment News